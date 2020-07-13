Naya Rivera Search: Officials Recover Body at Lake Where 'Glee' Actress Went Missing Last Week

The search for Glee actress Naya Rivera may have a development, as officials have announced that a body has been recovered at the lake where she went missing last week. According to a tweet from the Venture County Sheriff's Department, the body is currently being recovered. Authorities also stated that they will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. local time, regarding the situation. Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, after a boat she rented was located and her 4-year-old son was aboard but she was nowhere to be found.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

This story is developing...