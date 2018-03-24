10 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Puppies

Who doesn’t love dogs?

In the age of Instagram, celebrity pets have become just as famous as their owners, with many even having their own accounts on the social media platform.

To celebrate National Puppy Day, take a look at some of your favorite celebs with their adorable canine friends.

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star loves her furry children, posing in this adorable holiday-themed shot with her boyfriend and three dogs, including German Shepherd Chloe.

Gus Kenworthy

The Olympic skier just adopted an adorable puppy, named Beemo, with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas from a closed dog meat farm in South Korea. As soon as he was reunited with the puppy, the athlete opened her own Instagram account.

Jake Owen

Ever since Jake Owen and his daughter Pearl found their German Shepherd puppy, Axel last year, the country crooner’s little family has been complete. The single dad posts a plethora of images with his canine friend and darling daughter all over Instagram with the two garnering plenty of love.

Kristin Cavallari

MTV’s Hills alum, Kristin Cavallari has three dogs, all some mix of German Shepherd. Cavallari is such a dog-lover that she got the inspiration for her daughter Saylor’s name from a chance encounter with a lady and her dog.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is not shy about her obsession with dogs, one of her albums (Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz) was inspired by the death of her beloved pet Floyd; she frequently shares pictures of them on social media and even has a tattoo of one her dogs that sadly passed, Emu.

Carrie Underwood

The country music superstar loves her pets and finds nothing funnier than listening to their cute snoring as she watches TV. This week, Underwood shared an adorable video of her dog, Ace, or as she called “Sir Snores-A-Lot”.

Maren Morris

This country music singer just got inducted into the adorable puppies hall of fame. Morris took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her new French Bulldog, Pancake, and we still haven’t recovered.

Demi Lovato

Following the death of her beloved dog, Buddy (of whom she got a tattoo in remembrance), she added Batman to the family. She even made the pup an Instagram account, which he now shares with his sister, Cinderella.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The newly engaged couple adopted Siberkian Husky Porky Basquiat together last November. He appears in both of their Instagram accounts frequently and has his own as well.

Katy Perry

Nugget, Katy Perry’s Teacup Poodle, is probably as famous as his owner. He frequently graces Perry’s Instagram and has stolen the hearts of all of her followers.

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star loves a good puppy photo, sharing a gallery on her Instagram, sharing her love of dogs for National Puppy Day.