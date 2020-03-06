Nashville Tornado: Justin Timberlake ‘Devastated’ for City, Admits It ‘Hurts’ to Watch

Justin Timberlake is one of the many music stars devastated by the damage left behind by a tornado that struck Nashville early Tuesday morning. The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer shared a photo of the Basement East concert venue, which was destroyed by the tornado except for its “I Believe in Nashville” mural. At least 24 people died in the second most deadly tornado event in Tennessee history, reports NBC News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:42pm PST

“Devastated for this city so many of my friends and family call home,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “Hurts to watch it get hit like this. But Tennesseans are some of the strongest people out there, and I know we’ll stick together and rebuild. Please join me in supporting and donating to this incredible community while it recovers. Swipe to check out some local organizations you can get involved with… everything helps.”

Timberlake included the hashtag “Nashville Strong.” He included information on donating to the Red Cross in Tennessee, the Visit Music City Foundation and Hands On Nashville.

The Basement East is located in East Nashville, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods. The tornado ripped through the center of the venue, leaving just the front facade standing. The venue’s owners announced they will try to relocate concerts to other venues throughout the city.

“We will send updates out to ticket holders on our website and social media as we determine the status of each show,” the owners tweeted. “Please bear with us as this process could take a few days to weeks.”

Other music stars took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers to Nashville and others affected by the tornado in Middle Tennessee. Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, while the Tennessee Titans’ foundation and owner Amy Adams Strunk will donate $1 million to relief efforts as well.

“The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city,” country star Maren Morris tweeted. “There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes.”

“Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones,” Dolly Parton added. “We are with you.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked President Donald Trump to quickly declare a major disaster in the state to speed up efforts in Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties.

“Local and state emergency officials and responders, working alongside countless volunteers and non-profit organizations, have worked tirelessly to respond to the needs of their families, communities, and neighborhoods,” Lee said in a statement. “It now becomes necessary for our federal partners to make resources available to supplement our efforts and get Tennessee and those impacted on our way to recovery.”

