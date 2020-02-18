‘Nashville’ Star Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Charged With Domestic Violence Felony

On May 2, Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested and booked for alleged felony domestic violence, later being released on bond.

According to TMZ, Hickerson has since been charged with one count of felony domestic violence by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, a charge that could result in a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hickerson was arrested early in the morning at around 2:25 a.m. and was released in the afternoon on a $50,000 bond. Police did not identify a victim.

TMZ reported that Hickerson was arrested after an argument with the actress turned physical, with the pair getting into a disagreement after a night out. Police were called at some point early in the morning but it is unknown who made the call. Sources say officers noticed redness and marks on the Nashville star’s body and after interviewing both parties, determined that Hickerson had allegedly started the fight and made the arrest.

On Monday, Panettiere and Hickerson were seen out in Los Angeles, holding hands in coordinating jeans and t-shirts. A source told E! News that the couple exited a lunch spot before heading to a car dealership.

Panettiere and Hickerson have been dating since at least last summer after Panettiere split from ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. The couple was spotted holding hands while out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, prompting news of Panettiere and Klitschko’s split. The two share 4-year-old daughter Kaya.

“At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya,” a source told E! News in August 2018. “Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden.”

“Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly,” the insider continued. “They are a big part of each other’s lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what’s next.”

The source added that Hickerson has been a major source of support for Panettiere after her split from Klitschko.

“Brian has been her sounding board since Hayden split from Wladimir and has really been there for her,” the source said. “They have been seeing each other for the past month and are hooking up.”

The insider also shared that Panettiere and Hickerson met through mutual friends and “hit it off.”

“He is from South Carolina and moved to Los Angeles to do real estate and acting,” the source said of Hickerson. “He just started getting into the acting business and is going on castings trying to break in the industry.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Roy Rochlin