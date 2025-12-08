Musician Known for Iconic Songs and ‘The Blues Brothers’ Dead at 84: RIP to Steve Cropper

Grammy-winning guitarist Steve Cropper has died. He was 84.

His son Cameron confirmed his death to Variety last Wednesday. A cause of death was not reported, but days before, he was recovering from a recent fall at a rehab center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cropper was one of the best-known guitarists in the 1960s, thanks to his work with Booker T & the M.G’s, which produced several classic songs with plenty of big names.

In his career, he played on many songs that are still well known today, including Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man.”

During his time as a musician, he played guitar for major names like Neil Young, Rod Stewart, Ringo Starr, John Prine, and Johnnie Taylor.

He won a Grammy for “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and for his work on Booker T’s “Cruisin.”

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

Later on, Cropper had a prominent spot in the Blues Brothers band, which led to two appearances in the popular films The Blues Brothers and Blues Brothers 2000 starring Dan Aykroyd.

He also made an appearance in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s documentary The Compleat Al as he plays part of “Soul Man” in an attempt to join Yankovic’s fictional band.

Most recently, his album Fire It Up was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Angel, and his four children.