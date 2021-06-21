'Mummy' Star Brendan Fraser Looks Dramatically Different in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

✖

Actor Brandan Fraser looked nearly unrecognizable as he walked the blue carpet at the No Sudden Move premiere Friday night. The actor, who starred as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy and several of the spinoff films, appeared alongside his co-stars David Harbour and Jon Hamm for a screening of the film at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, the outing marking one of the first times Fraser has publicly shown off his body transformation.

During the Friday night outing, Fraser posed for several photos on the blue carpet. The actor donned a dark suit, light blue shirt, and patterned navy tie for the occasion. His appearance was for the film No Sudden Move, which is set in 1954 Detroit. In the film, Fraser stars as Jones, one member of a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal a document. When their heist goes wrong, however, they must work together to uncover who really hired them and for what purpose.

(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva, Getty)

According to Express UK, Fraser's dramatic body transformation is for his upcoming role in The Whale. In the Darren Aronofsky-directed film, Fraser portrays Charlie, a 600lb recluse who attempts to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, who he became estranged from after he came out as gay. Charlie left his family to be with his love, whose death and the grief it brought triggered a compulsive eating habit. The film is an adaptation of MacArthur-winning playwright Samuel D Hunter's 2012 Off-Broadway play of the same name. The role will mark one of just a handful Fraser has had since he took a step back from the spotlight in the last decade.

Speaking to GQ in 2018, the actor opened up about that decision, revealing that doing his own stunts took a massive toll on his body. By the time he was filming 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, Fraser said he was "building an exoskeleton for myself daily" and he was "put together with tape and ice." He added that he spent "seven years in and out of hospital" undergoing multiple surgeries, including a partial knee replacement, vocal cord repair work, and a lumbar laminectomy.

Along with starring in The Mummy franchise, Fraser is perhaps best known for his role in George of the Jungle. In more recent years, his credits have included Doom Patrol, Professionals, Trust and The Affair, among several others.