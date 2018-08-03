MTV VJ Jesse Camp Explains Disappearance

Jesse Camp, the former MTV VJ whose sister reported him missing last month, said his disappearance was all a “misunderstanding” caused by “bad communication.”

“I didn’t mean to scare everyone and it was a bit of misunderstanding,” Camp told The Daily Mail Friday. Honestly, it was just some really bad communication and I had some phone problems. I had some really good friends that tweeted about it and then it sort of took on a life of its own.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On June 19, Camp’s sister, Marisha Camp, reported Camp missing to police, hours after Fontana, California police officers encountered him outside a Sherwin Williams store.

“Jesse was last seen in California last week but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs now more than anything is kindness and love … Please keep him in your prayers,” Marisha wrote on Facebook.

A few days later, The Blast reported he was found and the Riverside Police Department no longer listed him as missing. Police said Camp was “contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified.”

Camp told the Mail he was only “off the grid” for two to three days, but would not seriously answer questions about where he was. He jokingly told the Mail he was “abducted by aliens,” “hit on the head with a coconut” and was “hiding in the Himalayas.” He called it a publicity stunt for a “Supersonic Drug-Free Acid Trip” party thrown by his friend, artist Ivy Supersonic.

The event is in New York and Camp plans on traveling across the country to be there. He plans on spending the fall in New York to be with his sister.

“I’m really happy to be all in one piece and nothing that bad happened,” Camp said. “Honestly, I want to say I was really moved by all the energy and love that people shared and how many people really care about me”

Despite the jokes, Camp said he was “moved” by the outpouring of support from fans after his reported disappearance.

Camp gained fame in 1998 when he surprisingly won the first Wanna Be A VJ contest, which landed him a VJ gig on Total Request Live. Before his disappearance, his last media interview was with the New York Post in 2016, when he randomly appeared at the paper’s offices.



Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tuner