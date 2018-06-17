Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Enjoy Date Night at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner arrived at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet ceremony on Saturday in style.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians personalities matched styles with a pair of white outfits. Kardashian sported a white top with a silver skirt (along with a corn rows hair style), while Jenner arrived wearing a white blazer with black pants.

Fans, including ET reporter, Desiree Murphy, referred to the duo as having a mother-daughter “date night.”

Welcome to the 2018 #MTVAwards, @KimKardashian and @KrisJenner 💗 | Catch them at the show on Monday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ptd562WXIb — MTV (@MTV) June 17, 2018

While the awards show itself will take place in Santa Monica, California on Saturday night, it will not air until 9 p.m. ET on Monday night on MTV.

Over the past two days Kardashian has taken to social media to post photos of two of her children, Saint and Chicago West.

On Friday, she posted a throwback photo from Mother’s Day with her nuzzled up against Saint, writing in the caption “Missing My Boo.” The next day, she posted a series of clips of the two to her Instagram story as they each made cute faces at the camera.

On Thursday, Radar Online reported that Kardashian and her husband Kanye West pay each member of their nanny staff $100,000 for their 24-hour a day, seven days a week service.

“The cost is through the roof — they’ve spent a fortune since Chi was born in mid-January,” a source told the outlet. “Their routines are so hectic and there’s no doubt they need nannies,” the source said. “But they’re not making it easy on their bank balance by insisting on the best of the best!”

Speaking of their family, on Sunday the West Family took on members of the Kardashian and Jenner family in the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud. Team Kardashian, which featured Jenner, her mother Mary Jo Shannon and daughters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian defeated West, Kardashian and three of West’s cousins to win $18,000 for charity, which they donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The episode was originally filmed back on Feb. 24, and family members Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were noticeably absent from the event. Kylie explained this was due to her having given birth to daughter Stormi Webster earlier that month and still needed to be with her. Kourtney did not play due to “undisclosed reasons,” according to a source at Page Six.