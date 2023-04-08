MrBeast YouTuber Chris Tyson Undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chris Tyson has decided to take on an exciting new journey in his life. In an April 5 tweet, the YouTuber, who states that they use "any pronouns," announced that they have been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the past two months. "Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives," wrote the 26-year-old on their personal Twitter account. "The hurdles [gender non-conforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies." Women and men who are gender non-conforming or transgender can benefit from masculinizing or feminizing hormone therapy in order to achieve a more "traditional" male or female appearance, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Tyson tweeted on April 6 that their physical appearance had changed since starting HRT, explaining, "The amount of body positivity I've gotten in just 2 months is insane." Adding that they had struggled with gender identity in the past, the content creator tweeted, "21 years was for learning about gender dysphoria." Additionally, Tyson shared a selfie with their son Tucker, 2, captioning the photo, "If I didn't have this little nugget I'd never have gotten this far. He's taught me so much about myself in such a short time. I can't wait to learn through life together." As they said in a separate tweet through their verified account, "I know I'm going to be a great parent, and so is every other person who puts the love of their child before everything. I made this decision because I wanted to show up as my best and happiest self for him. In a way, this way FOR Tucker."

Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies https://t.co/xvQjjx7cIB — Chris Tyson (@Christhealtgod) April 6, 2023

It was in 2012 that Tyson became famous when they joined childhood friend Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson on his YouTube channel, which is known for its over-the-top stunts. Since then, the MrBeast account has reached over 141 million subscribers worldwide. Following Tyson's announcement of their HRT treatments, MrBeast replied, tweeting three heart emojis and "Gotchu." It wasn't the first time Tyson got personal on social media. They came out as bisexual in 2020, noting that their previous attempt as a teenager was met with "a lot of negative backlash from friends/family. "Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will," Tyson wrote on Twitter at the time. "Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore."