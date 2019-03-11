Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee Takes Aim at Travis Scott Over Set Design: ‘Lawyer Up’

Tommy Lee is not here for Travis Scott‘s stage designs, which he says Scott “ripped off” from him.

The Mötley Crüe drummer took to social media to call out the rapper for performing in a 360-degree loop and on a roller coaster above the crowd, which is similar to two stage designs Lee used to perform with.

“Just found this f—ing idiot @travisscott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND the Crüecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro,” Lee wrote on Wednesday, sharing a video of Scott’s show at Madison Square Garden, then comparing it with a video of him doing a drum solo in a similar contraption in 2011.

In a second post, he showed Scott riding a rollercoaster over the crowd at his concert, as well as a video of himself doing something similar on a device he called the Crüecifly in 2014.

“ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE. I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my shit. What do you guys think??? #crüecifly,” he captioned the post.

In a tweet sent late Wednesday night, Lee seemed to threaten legal action, writing, “Hey [Travis Scott] lawyer up!”

Many of Lee’s followers agreed with his sentiments.

“I love Travis too, but that’s is effed up!!! How can you steal the Cruecifly!! Hope you take him to court,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Yours is WAY cooler! You are playing the drums and he’s just sitting there singing. Boring!” someone wrote on Instagram.

Others defended the Astroworld rapper.

“When did [Lee] trademark the rollercoaster? Travis probably isn’t even ashamed of saying he was inspired by Tommy Lee, but his claim is ridiculous. Travis’ Album name is literally a theme park,” someone wrote.

“So you did a cool thing and @travisscott thought it was cool and also did it and you’re mad? Lol!!!” an Instagram user said.

“It’s not that deep my guy,” someone else said.

Scott has been traveling the country on his Astroworld Tour for the past few months. During one of his shows in New York City at Madison Square Garden Wednesday, girlfriend Kylie Jenner joined him onstage in the roller coaster structure.

Jenner later shared a snap of the moment on her Instagram Story, posting a photo taken in the arena and circling herself, writing, “That’s me.”

The two have brought their nine-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, along with them on the tour. Scott called the experience his “life goal” while talking to E! News.

“I keep Stormi on the road, she’s got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe,” he said, sharing that he’s happy to have his daughter be “a part of what I’m living.”

“It’s so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that — my parents were never on a tour — so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it’s like hard, but when you’re going through it, it’s like, ‘Oh this is dope,’” Scott said.