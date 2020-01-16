‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Speaks out on Major Character’s Death Ahead of Series Finale

She may be one of the stars of the hit comedy sitcom Modern Family, but Sarah Hyland is admitting that she doesn’t read any of the scenes in the scripts that don’t involve her. Therefore, the shocking surprise death of Frank — Hyland’s on-screen grandfather — was just as big of a surprise for her as well since she found out with the rest of the fans.

“So, I don’t read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you,” she revealed on her Instagram stories. “I still feel special.”

While she opened up about some truths, she forgot to mention that she would be providing spoilers for fans who haven’t seen the episode yet, and immediately acknowledged that.

“I guess I should’ve put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off guard. Like, as his granddaughter, you think I’d be invited to his funeral,” she mentioned. “If it’s any consolation to those who are angry about the spoiler alert, karma hit real fast and Boo just farted in my face and the smell was so bad she had to get off the bed because she couldn’t handle the heat.”

Frank’s sad passing is only just the latest loss. The show is currently in its eleventh season, but in Season 10, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan also said goodbye to DeDe Pritchett [Shelly Long] who played the mom of Clair [Julie Bowen] and Mitchell [Jesse Tyler Ferguson], also the ex-wife of Jay [Ed O’Neill]. Modern Family is currently in its final season.

As for Hyland, while she received the sad news about her on-screen grandfather, in real life she’s gearing up to say “I do” to her fiancé Wells Adams who got approval from her mom, on-screen mom that is. “Wells asked me my permission to marry her,” Bowen revealed on her Instagram.

The sweet pair first got engaged back in July 2019 and made the exciting news public when they revealed it on their Instagram accounts as they shared the sweet moment with fans. Prior to their engagement the couple had been dating for roughly two years.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” Hyland wrote on social media as she marked the occasion. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you. You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can’t wait to marry you. Happy two years baby.”