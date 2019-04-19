‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Reveals ‘Constant Pain’ Amid Health Issues

Sarah Hyland is determined to get her body ready for the summer despite her ongoing health struggles.

The Modern Family star shared a throwback selfie from last summer where she rocked a golden bikini on Instagram as she opened up about how the pain has taken a toll on her motivation to head back to the gym.

“I’m putting this [throw back Thursday] out there to remind myself that I can make it to the gym,” Hyland wrote on the caption of the photo.

The actress, who has kept fans up to date on social media about her ongoing health problems, some related to her kidney dysplasia, said she needs the reminders that she is stronger than she thinks.

“Lately I’ve been making excuses because of the constant pain from health issues. But no more,” she added. “A woman’s body is a miraculous thing and we can do anything we set our minds to. #summer #bodygoals here I come.”

Going back to the gym is a big moment for Hyland, who had been medically forced to abandon exercising because of her health problems. Before her second kidney transplant, Hyland revealed in 217 she was on medication that caused her to lose significant weight and dealt with criticism from online trolls.

“I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she said in May 2017, PEOPLE writes. “I love to be STRONG… Strength is everything. Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically. I am not a fan of ‘being skinny.’”

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she added. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”

Hyland seems to be doing better since making headlines in late March when she announced she had a brief stay at the hospital after her endometriosis flared up.

Through the rough times, Hyland has relied on her boyfriend, Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams. A source recently opened up to E! News about how vital the reality star’s support has been on the actress’ recovery.

“Wells is always a supportive and loving boyfriend, but he has been a particularly incredible source of support for Sarah during her recent health struggles,” the source said.

“Sarah couldn’t be happier with Wells. She knows he is the right guy for her and is thankful to have him in her life,” they added.