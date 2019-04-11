‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Explains Sudden Weight Loss After Being Body Shamed

Ariel Winter is shutting down body shakers once and for all.

The Modern Family star opened up to her fans during an Instagram Story Q-and-A Tuesday, where she revealed she was on anti-depressants for many years that caused her to gain weight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way,” she wrote, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult.”

After spending some time feeling “eh,” Winter revealed she was able to find new medication that helped her get both her body and mind more stable.

“The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism.” Winter added, also sharing she now wants to “gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier” and also wants her “butt back.”

Before opening up about her weight, Winter answered a fan curious about her mental health and explained she has been in therapy every week for six years.

“I’ve grown so much as a person and been able to learn how to deal with things from my past that affect my present,” she admitted. “It’s a journey so I’m not all the way there, but I’m doing pretty good.”

“There’s nothing shameful about seeing a therapist or being on medication,” she continued. “It’s hard to hear that when you’re going through a tough time because how do we talk to anyone and find support then if the closest ones to us won’t listen?”

She added there is no need to hide ones struggles and to always take care of yourself.

During the Q-and-A, Winter also opened up about her plans for after the end of Modern Family, which has been renewed for an eleventh and final season set to start in fall 2019.

“I’m excited to explore new characters as a young woman instead of the awkward child you see here,” she shared along with photos of her character from the ABC series. “There are a lot of amazing roles for women coming up that I’d love a shot at! I also plan on producing content.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.