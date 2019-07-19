‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Responds to Troll Criticizing New Engagement Ring as ‘Obnoxious’

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams are still bathing in the glow of their engagement news, and will not let anyone, especially a troll hiding behind a keyboard, dampen their spirits. Since Adams popped the question, Hyland has continued to share photos celebrating the milestone, prominently featuring the big ring Adams got her. All this love annoyed one troll who called her “obnoxious,” which prompted a fast response from Hyland.

On Friday, Hyland shared a video of the couple laying on the beach, with Hyland trying to shield her eyes from the sun and showing off the ring. “Blinded by the [sun emoji] or the [ring],” she wrote, adding the hashtag “would you like some apple.”

“Most obnoxious engaged dips– award goes to you!!!!” one troll wrote in the comments section.

“[Oh my God]! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!! How’d you know??” Hyland replied.

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, have been dating since 2017 and began living together last year. On Tuesday, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland wrote alongside a series of photos of Adams’ proposal. She also shared another photo of the couple, excitedly adding in the caption, “My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!”

Adams shared a video of the proposal. “I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever,” he wrote in the caption, quoting “I Like to Be With You When I’m With You” by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

“When we get married will I automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?” Hyland wrote in the comments of Adams’ video. “I love you to Pluto and back FIANCÉ!!!!”

Hyland is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which will end its run with its 11th season next year. She also appeared in Shadowhunters, the Dirty Dancing TV remake, Vampire Academy and Bonnie & Clyde.

As for Adams, he appeared in The Bachelor shows and hosts the Your Favorite Thing podcast with Brandy Cyrus. He has been by Hyland’s side even during her recent health struggles.

“It’s not hard to love her. She’s gorgeous and beautiful and smart and talented,” Adams said of Hyland on ET Live in January. “With her health issues and stuff, everyone goes through things in their lives, it just so happened that when we started dating she was going through a very big thing. But as our lives unfold together, there’s going to be things that happen to me when I’m going to lean on her. Every relationship’s a give and take.”