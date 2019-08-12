Is ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Pregnant? ‘Teen Choice Awards’ Fans Wonder

On Sunday night during FOX’s broadcast of the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Sarah Hyland performed “Met at a Party” with singer and songwriter, Jordan McGraw for the first time in front of a live studio audience. But while fans chimed in on the performance, a few others on social media were more concerned if the Modern Family star was expecting with fiancé, Wells Adams.

Hyland, who has dipped her toes in the music industry before with Boyce Avenue for covers like, “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 and “Closer” by the Chainsmokers and Halsey, announced the track on Friday via her social media. However, fans of the live broadcast over the weekend took to Twitter wondering if Hyland was pregnant after it appeared so while she sported a stunningly vibrant pink dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is Sarah Hyland pregnant?” asked one viewer, prompting several responses from fans.

Is Sarah hyland pregnant — r a c h 🙂 (@blueguccisuit) August 12, 2019

While it might be great news for Hyland and Adams and something the two might pursue in the future, unfortunately fans are wrong. Hyland is not pregnant.

In an interview with SELF magazine last year, Hyland mentioned the reason for her lower stomach sticking that far out is due to her kidney condition. Born with kidney dysplasia, Hyland’s kidneys didn’t develop normally when she was in the womb and as a result, caused her kidneys to grow cysts. Those cysts can often disrupt the kidneys from fulfilling their function of filtering waste products out of your blood.

In 2018, after she recovered from her second kidney transplant, she underwent a laparoscopic surgery for her endometriosis, and hernia repair surgery. In a video interview with the magazine, Hyland explains among her 16 surgeries in 27 years, the first transplant had doctors cut it in what “kind of looks like either a Samurai sword attack or a shark bite for the nephrectomy where they take out the kidney.”

“They put in the front and it sticks out,” she said in the video. “I call it my ‘KUPA’ — kidney upper p—y area. Always have, will forever.”

“It’s this bittersweet moment of, ‘Oh my gosh. I have new life,’ but then also being an actress and being held up to this sort of pedestal of how you’re supposed to look,” she said. “Sometimes I have complete meltdowns in the middle of fittings. Being like, ‘KUPA will show. I really want to wear this dress and you can’t hide it.’”

While enduring through the ups and downs of health-related issues are something no one can ever really get over no matter how well healed they feel, Hyland admits it is “still mentally” tolling and “hard to get over.”

“But I think personally for someone being so tiny to have a stomach that looks like the New Jersey Turnpike just shows who I am and what kind of character I have,” she added.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images