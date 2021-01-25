'Modern Family' Boss Steve Levitan Recalls Funny Story of Larry King Finding His Lost Credit Card

✖

In a heart-warming memorial to Larry King, Modern Family boss Steve Levitan recently shared a funny story of the late TV icon finding his lost credit card. Taking to Twitter, Levitan recalled that he had lost the card, as well as his driver's license and some cash, while on vacation, and none other than King himself was the one to return it. "True story: I was spending a week in Canada on a lake with friends. One day after wakeboarding, I realized the ziplock bag with my Amex, drivers license and $100 in cash had flown out of the boat," Levitan explained.

He had pretty much given up hope of ever getting the cards back, but fate had other plans in mind. "We had no internet where I was staying, so I didn’t check into Twitter until several days later," he continued. "That’s when I saw a tweet from a guy that my credit card, cash and license had washed up on his shore. To my great surprise, that guy was Larry King!" Levitan then shared that, since he'd not replied to King on Twitter, the legendary broadcaster decided to have fun by sharing clips of him acting like he was using Levitan's credit card to pay for meals at fancy spots. Understandably, Levitan was flattered rather than offended at his quirky link to King.

Because I hadn’t responded to Larry’s tweet, he followed it with a string of videos of him hilariously pretending to pay for expensive dinners around Canada with my credit card. So a giant tip of the hat to @kingsthings. (And, yes, I got it all back when I returned home). — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) January 24, 2021

Sadly, Kind passed away over the weekend, after having been previously admitted to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to coronavirus. No official cause of death has been provided at this time. He was 87 years old. In a statement on Saturday, King's son, Chance, confirmed the sad news.

There was also an official statement posted on King's verified page. "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement read, per CNN. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."