‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Teases Exciting New Project With Glowing Selfie

Ariel Winter shared a new selfie on her Instagram page Monday, teasing a new project and showing off her glowing red hair. The 21-year-old Modern Family star is ready to move on after playing Alex Dunphy for more than a decade and was recently named the face of Ulta Beauty.

“Filming something new that I’m really excited about,” Winter wrote in the caption, adding a smiling face emoji with hearts.

The post has more than 330,000 likes and hundreds of positive comments from fans.

“I love how your hair color is fading. It’s even prettier now than it was at the beginning,” one person wrote.

“Sooo pretty!! Loving the hair,” another added.

“Looking great Ariel! Love this hair color on you,” another fan wrote.

Winter is moving on from Modern Family, which will air its 11th and final season beginning in September.

She recently told The Hollywood Reporter she is looking to play more “adult” roles after playing a middle child for more than a decade. Winter also worked within the Disney fold as the voice of the title character in Sofia The First.

“It’s strange to think that it’s coming to an end. It will be hard to say goodbye,” Winter said of the show that made her a star. “It will be hard to leave that, but I am excited to do new things. I’m excited to play new roles and to do things that challenge me a little more. Alex is a great character but Alex doesn’t change a ton…. I was a kid as Alex on the show and now I’m an adult as Alex, so it’s a little different than the roles I want to play. I don’t want to play kid to adult. I want to just play my age now.”

Winter teamed with Ulta Beauty to promote their in-store blowout services. The campaign is going for a “self-empowerment” and “self-confidence” theme.

“I do love to change up my hair and experiment with different things, and I think that’s what we’re promoting is experiment with whatever you want — your hair, you can do anything, try anything out,” she told THR.

As for the fiery red hair, Winter said, “I just decided to go for it and honestly I’m really happy I did. I really love it. It’s probably my favorite hair color I’ve ever had.”

Thankfully, Winter’s new post did not have many negative responses. Winter has been dealing with trolls on her Instagram page for years, and famously responded to many of them. However, she recently told Us Weekly that she now regrets doing that.

“I’ve been like, ‘This is stupid. It’s unnecessary,’” Winter said. “I do know … I think as everybody knows, when somebody is posting that comment they want an argument, you know, they want you to respond.”

Modern Family Season 11 begins on Wednesday, Sept. 25 on ABC.

