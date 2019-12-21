Model Mama Cax Dead at 30

The fashion community is currently reeling after hearing about the death of one of their own. According to TMZ, model Mama Cax has passed away at the age of 30. And celebrities such as Rihanna are speaking out about the sad news.

TMZ reported that Cax, born Cacsmy Brutus, was a cancer survivor and recently spent some time in the hospital. They went on to report that Cax’s rep confirmed the news of the model’s passing on Instagram.

“It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world,” the statement began.

“To say Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on Earth,” they continued to write.

The statement ended by asking fans to respect Cax and her family’s privacy at this time and added, “We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone.”

Cax was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer when she was 14, per PEOPLE. Her treatment for the illness led to her having to have a hip replacement surgery. Her body later rejected the replacement, which caused her to undergo a hemipelvectomy amputation on her right leg. As a result, she needed to wear a prosthetic leg for the rest of her life.

Cax rose to the spotlight in 2018 after she became one of the first disabled models to take to the New York Fashion Week runway during the Spring 2019 Chromat show, as the Huffington Post noted. The model went on to appear in ads for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Target, Olay, and Athleta. She’s also appeared in Rihanna’s SavagexFenty show, during which she modeled the singer’s designs.

Shortly after it was reported that Cax had passed away, Rihanna wrote a tribute in honor of the late model.

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_cax pic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 20, 2019

“A queen. A force,” she wrote about Cax on Twitter. “A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis.”

