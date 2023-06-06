Model's Dog Maced as Burglars Rob Her Home

Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez had to rush her dog to the vet after intruders broke into her Vegas home and maced the dog directly in the face. The incident occurred the night of Thursday, June 1 while Gutierrez was at the gym, with a brief encounter with Gutierrez's 10-pound Maltese, Duchess, resulting in the three burglars spraying the beloved pooch with pepper spray in an incident that was caught on security cameras.

The video footage, obtained by TMZ, shows three men breaking into the model's home. Shortly after entering the residence, Duchess can be seen on cameras excitedly approaching the intruders, with one of the intruders bending down to spray the dog in the face with pepper spray. Duchess immediately ran away from the spray and up the stairs, disappearing out of the line of sight of the camera, as the intruders also went upstairs and entered a room.

While the intruders got away with nearly the entirety of Gutierrez's "bag collection, jewelry and other items that I purchased throughout the years" – TMZ reported they got away with over $50,000 in luxury goods, including Gucci bags, a Rolex, a gold chain, and designer sneakers – the model said in an Instagram post reflecting on the terrifying incident, "thats the least of the problems compared to what my dog and cat went through."

"My dog Duchess has a lung inflammation and eye ulcers as you can see on the video she got a direct hit from pepper spray. My cat also has respiratory issues and needs to undergo treatment. Duchess proved to be stronger than I could ever imagine she was. She is still in treatment and needs to take antibiotics and other medicines every 2 hours but im confident that she will recover," Gutierrez wrote. "I can't understand why someone would do such thing with a completely inoffensive dog like Duchess. As you can see on the video she was trying to play with them. She never made any movement suggesting she was going to attack."

Gutierrez added in the post, "you know the kind of event that hurts deep in your soul and you can't ever forget? Thats what Im going through right now." Law enforcement officials told TMZ they are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.