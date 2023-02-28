WARNING: The following story carries graphic, grisly details on a reported murder

Model Abby Choi has died in what authorities are treating as a gruesome murder. According to E! News, the 28-year-old Hong Kong influencer was found on Feb 24, three days after being reported missing, and the discovery was pretty chilling.

Choi's ex-husband, Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested over the weekend on murder charges. Kwong ended up in custody after police discovered body parts reported to belong to Choi in a refrigerator. According to the Associated Press, the body parts in the fridge led them to a skull believed to be Choi's being discovered in a pot in the Tai Po suburb of Hong Kong.

Kwong's family members were also arrested in connection to the grisly discovery. This includes Kwong's father, Kwong Kau, his brother, Anthony, and his mother, Jenny Li, all facing charges. Li is only facing one count herself, with authorities charging her with "one count of perverting the course of justice." The family members are due to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Along with the skull in a cooking pot seized by police, the AP adds that human ribs, hair and tissue were also discovered. A second pot also contained several human bones. Police Superintendent Alan Chung confirmed these details during a press briefing and also described how police believe the influencer met her demise.

"There's a hole on the right side rear on the skull, so the pathologist believes that that should be the fatal attack on the victim," he said. Chung adds that Choi was thought to have been attacked in a car, unconscious when arriving at the house and then murdered later. Police are still trying to pinpoint the exact time of death and are still searching for her missing hands and torso.

Before her heinous death, Choi was a popular up-and-coming model and Instagram influencer. Her final post on Instagram came on Feb. 15 and celebrated her cover appearance on L'Officiel Monacle. "From Hong Kong to the cover of L'Officiel Monaco, my journey as a style icon continues," the caption for the photo reads.