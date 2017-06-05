Mischa Barton Wins Legal Battle In Sex Tape Battle

A judge ruled in favor of Mischa Barton in court today, E! News reports, who ordered Barton’s ex to return all explicit materials back to the actress and also ruled that the two parties must remain 100 yards away from one another at all times.

Back in March, Barton explained that her “absolute worst fear was realized” upon learning that an ex had filmed the intimate situations without her knowledge or consent and had been trying to find someone to buy the tapes.

News of the tapes’ existence came in the form of tabloids, but with Barton wanting to set the record straight, held a press conference about the “revenge porn.”

“I just want to say I’ve been through an incredibly hard and trying time,” the actress explained to reporters. “This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I love and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse—that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

“I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there,” Barton continued. “I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom Firm and to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience. It is a very hard thing to do but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself.”

Both Barton and her lawyer claimed that the actress was unaware that she was being taped, but a journalist in attendance claimed that, at one point, Barton looked directly into the camera, possibly signifying her awareness. Barton’s lawyer, however, retorted, “I don’t think looking at any particular direction is an indication of knowing that one is being recorded.”

The actress was unaware of who the man was claiming that he possessed tapes, but given the time frame of the materials, says it could have been only one of two men she dated in that period. One of the men reportedly had recorded videos of the two without her consent, while the other attempted other ways of taking advantage of the actress, which included forging checks.

“I am concerned about both men now,” Barton explained. “I am worried and afraid to be around either of them and do not want either of them to contact me.”