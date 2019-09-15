Miley Cyrus Reportedly Weighs in on Lindsay Lohan Leaving Flirty Comment to Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has reportedly paid no mind to the flirty comment Lindsay Lohan left on an Instagram post about Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up last month after less than a year of marriage. Since then, most of Cyrus’ attention has been directed towards Kaitlynn Carter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Sep 12, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

“Miley has moved on with Kaitlynn, she is focused on herself and Kaitlynn and hasn’t paid attention to what is going on in Liam’s world,” a source told Hollywood Life Friday. “And that includes any correspondence with Lindsay Lohan.”

The source further explained that Lohan and Hemsworth are “far from” Cyrus’ radar.

“She is not interested in knowing anything about it. She is worrying about her own ordeals,” the source explained.

During the week, E! News re-shared a selfie Chris Hemsworth took of himself and his younger brother at a dock. Lohan spotted the tweet and wrote, “Why didn’t we meet in Sydney or Bondi!?!” She included a praying hands emoji.

A source told Hollywood Life the comment was a joke, and Lohan has no interest in a relationship with Hemsworth.

“Liam is not interested in Lindsay Lohan or anyone right now for that matter,” the insider said. “Lindsay might be the nicest person in the world and Liam might get along with her if they ever met but he is not looking to start a friendship or relationship with her.”

The source said Hemsworth and Lohan are in “two completely separate worlds” and the chances of them ever getting togethere are “both slim and none at best.” The source added that Lohan was “having a good laugh.”

Hemsworth and Lohan are also not following each other on Instagram. That would explain why the comment was posted on E! News‘ Instagram page, and not Hemsworth’s.

Cyrus’ representative announced that she and Hemsworth called it quits in August, just months after finally getting married in December 2018. The announcement came while Cyrus was spotted on vacation with Carter, who broke up with Brody Jenner weeks earlier.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep said. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

As for Hemsworth, he shared a statement on Instagram on Aug. 12 and said he will not be making any further comment on the split.

“Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the Hunger Games star wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Photo credit: Getty Images