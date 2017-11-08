Miley Cyrus Shares Explosive Rants About Texas Church Shooting

Miley Cyrus did not hold anything back when she went on two lengthy rants about Sunday’s mass shooting in Texas.

The pop star dedicated the first of the rants to speaking out about gun control. The lengthy paragraph is filled with all-caps words, expletives and exclamations to reflect Cyrus’ anger.

“This isn’t fair, this isn’t right, this isn’t just, this isn’t human!” Cyrus wrote. “This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN! I am heartbroken [and] embarrassed. Mortified by our country [and] it’s s—-y system, lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It’s devastatingly disgusting!”

She then added that she hopes this attack, which killed 26 people and injured 20 others, will finally be a wake up to Americans.

“They say it gets worst before it gets better in some cases [and] I wish on every star that this is the worst of it!” she wrote. “I continue to be hopeful that enough is enough and the eyes of the ignorant will open and realize that (gun) VIOLENCE has to stop!”

The Voice coach then followed that comment up with a second post featuring the shape of Texas with a heart shape inside of it. She then went on a less-cohesive rant that touched on topics including President Donald Trump, race, gender and more.

“Gender, race, [and] religion HAS and continues to matter for all the wrong reasons [and] that’s only the beginning of how backwards this country is!” she wrote. “All of you are so focused on protecting yourself, you’ve completely forgotten that you’re not the only one that has to live in this country or on this planet!”

She added, “Aren’t you exhausted? Because to be honest I am f—ing sick and tired of starting everyday with tears and in mourning!”

