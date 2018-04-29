Miley Cyrus Emphatically Shameless About 2008 Semi-Nude Photo in NSFW Tweet

After sharing throwback photos from her childhood to social media all weekend long, Miley Cyrus shot back at criticism when one image resurfaced from the New York Post‘s front page nearly 10 years ago.

Outright ticking Cyrus off, the 25-year-old posted the photo to her Twitter that featured the front page of the 2008 edition of the New York Post that was headlined, “Miley’s Shame: TV’s ‘Hannah’ apologizes for near-nude pic.”

“IM NOT SORRY,” Cyrus wrote alongside the image, adding in “F— YOU.”

The photo in question was from Cyrus posing with famous celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, and was part of a Vanity Fair photo shoot where a then 15-year-old Cyrus without a shirt on but still covering herself with a sheet.

The photo is incredibly tame compared to some of Cyrus later sexualized photo shoots — her latest featured her dressed as a sexy Easter bunny — music videos and performances, but at the time Cyrus was still a child actor starring on the hit Disney Channel show Hannah Montana.

As a result, parents lashed out at Cyrus for what they felt was her being a bad role model for her younger fans. Disney Channel even went so far as to publicly criticize Vanity Fair for the shoot, saying that created a situation “to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines.”

Both Leibovitz and the magazine defended themselves.

“The Miley picture was a beautiful, strong, simple picture. I think it’s actually sort of innocent on some level. She loved taking that picture, and she was ready to take that picture. It’s just that her audience wasn’t ready. I think that if there was any mistake made, it’s probably that she shouldn’t have posed for Vanity Fair,” Leibovitz said at the time.

“Miley’s parents and/or minders were on the set all day,” a Vanity Fair spokesman said, according to Yahoo. “Since the photo was taken digitally, they saw it on the shoot, and everyone thought it was a beautiful and natural portrait of Miley.”

Eventually Cyrus herself had to put out an apology over the photo.

“I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed,” she said. “I never intended for any of this to happen, and I apologize to my fans, who I care so deeply about.”

But based on the new tweet, it looks like Cyrus has no regrets about the photograph.