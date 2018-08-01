Miley Cyrus Settles Dog Attack Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus is saying goodbye once and for all to a dog-bite court case that has been plaguing her for years. According to court documents, Cyrus and model Yolande Ngom reached a settlement that will dismiss the entire case, reports The Blast.

The trial for the case, in which Ngom alleged that Cyrus’ older sister Brandi’s dog bit her, was set to begin on Aug. 20, but now the case is closed following the settlement.

The terms of the deal were not made public.

Ngom sued Cyrus’ sister Brandi, 31, in 2014 after she claimed that Brandi’s German Shepherd, Feather, bit her at Brandi’s apartment — which Cyrus paid for.

Cyrus, 25, initially filed documents objecting to being deposed about the dog and facts surrounding the case like Ngom requested. However, earlier this year, lawyers for Ngom uncovered a video uploaded by Cyrus from two years before the incident in which she appears with Feather, introducing the dog to her fans and saying that she is obsessed with the dog.

In court, Ngom said that after her lawyers showed Cyrus the video, Cyrus filed an amended declaration saying her original declaration had been incorrect. She reportedly admitted that she had indeed been to the apartment during the time Brandi lived there with the dog. Cyrus further said in light of the resurfaced video that after “having my memory somewhat refreshed” she made “clarifications” to her previous declaration.

The court found that the video contradicted the declaration previously submitted by Cyrus, noting that it suggested she actually had “great familiarity with Feather, and her behavior” and ordered the singer to be deposed.

In other recent court documents obtained by The Blast, Cyrus asked a judge to seal her video deposition in order to prevent it from being obtained by the media. Cyrus said the video could cause damage to her reputation, the news outlet reports. She claimed that she is one of the most famous celebrities and “the subject of media and tabloid speculating concerning even irrelevant minutiae details of her life.”

Ngom argued that Cyrus does not deserve special treatment and that Cyrus is afraid she could be embarrassed by the “implausibility of her own testimony.”

Earlier this month, Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth squashed breakup rumors that the couple had again called off their engagement. The tabloid report claimed the couple couldn’t agree on when to have children, and the rumor was fueled by the fact that Cyrus had wiped her social media accounts clean.

However, Hemsworth posted a video to his Instagram Stories driving happily with Cyrus, proving those rumors to be false.