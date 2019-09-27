Miley Cyrus Reportedly Wants to Be Alone After Kaitlynn Carter, Liam Hemsworth Breakups

After calling it quits with both her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth and breaking things off with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus is in desperate need of alone time. According to a source close to the singer, she never expected things to take off with Carter the way they did, and now that things are done, she needs some space.

“Miley did not want to rush into anything,” the insider told E! News. “She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn’t ready for a relationship. She needs to be by herlsef.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another source said that Cyrus felt like she was “in over her head” after getting into a relationship immediately after ending her marriage.

This is the first time Cyrus will be flying solo in 10 years — excluding the brief breakup she and Hemsworth had after their first engagement. After calling it quits from both relationships, Cyrus flew to Vegas to perform at the iHeart Radio Festival but from there, the “Mother’s Daughter” spent time with her mom Trish Cyrus and sister, Brandi Cyrus at Zion National Park and Amangiri for a few days to rest and relax.

“They got to relax and enjoy some down time out in nature with nobody around… Miley is hanging out with her family and staying close to them right now. She’s trying to disconnect from everything that’s been going on. She’s ready to focus on herself and not have to worry about anyone else,” the insider added.

While Cyrus was trying to disconnect, her mom called her daughter a “bratty millennial” after the songstress was caught scrolling through her phone instead of enjoying a nice sunset with her family in Arizona.

“My mom called this ‘disgusting,’” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram story. “There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content’ ….it’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial’ which I do …. but is it bad if I like the pic and want to post? Is that [the] worst? [Tish Cyrus].”

After photos surfaced of Cyrus and Carter getting close in Italy, the next day it was announced that she and Hemsworth were going their separate ways. After a few weeks of going strong with Carter, she decided to bring that to an end, but despite their split, it’s said that the two are still close friends.