Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell During Show With Epic Performance

Singer Chris Cornell passed away in 2017, and the former Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman was honored Wednesday night with a tribute concert at The Forum in Los Angeles that saw performances from a number of stars, including Miley Cyrus.

Say Hello to Heaven…. had a heavenly experience with you tonight, Chris. We felt you and heard you…. your words and spirit filled the room…. there was an overwhelming feeling of so much love… we miss you deeply … tonight was an honor…. #chriscornelltribute pic.twitter.com/LK9D6SCfx5 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

Wearing a pair of black latex pants and a Chris Cornell sweatshirt, Cyrus took the stage to perform Temple of the Dog’s “Say Hello 2 Heaven,” delivering a passionate rendition that thrilled the audience.

“I’m honored to be here tonight,” she told the crowd.

Cyrus later used social media to share a clip of the performance and offer a further tribute to Cornell.

“Say Hello to Heaven…. had a heavenly experience with you tonight, Chris,” she wrote. “We felt you and heard you…. your words and spirit filled the room…. there was an overwhelming feeling of so much love… we miss you deeply … tonight was an honor…. #chriscornelltribute.”

The newlywed also hit the stage with Peter Thorn to sing Cornell’s “Two Drink Minimum,” this time wearing a draped purple dress and rhinestone boots.

In addition to Cyrus, Metallica, Adam Levine, Ryan Adams, Rita Wilson, Foo Fighters, Stone Gossard, Nikka Costa, Miguel, Chris Stapleton and more all performed during the show, which was called “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell.” Cornell’s daughter Toni appeared on stage with Ziggy Marley to sing Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” while Cornell’s other daughter, Lillian, also spoke on stage.

The concert was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and Jack Black, Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin and other stars spoke during the event.

Soundgarden also reunited for the first time since Cornell’s death, performing an eight-song set with various artists including Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Buzz Osborne, Tom Morello, Wayne Kramer, Taylor Momsen and Marcus Durant swapping out lead singer duties. Audioslave and Temple of the Dog also performed with various artists singing lead, including Cyrus with Temple of the Dog.

The event was hosted by Cornell’s wife, Vicky, and raised over $1 million for the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

Cornell passed away at age 52, and the cause of death was ruled suicide by hanging.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur