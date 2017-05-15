Miley’s Mother’s Day Photo Is A Complete Cyrus Sandwich

Miley Cyrus celebrated Mother's Day by sharing an adorable photo of her and family hugging it out.

happy mamas day from your girls A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 14, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Miley is seen cheesing it up with her mother Leticia (Trish) and 17-year-old sister Noah. Trish is loving the moment, as she shows off a huge smile while embracing her daughters, whom she parented with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The shot is all about the Cyrus girls as Billy Ray and brother Trace, who is the guitarist for Metro Station, are left out.

"happy mamas day from your girls," she captioned the photo, which racked up more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram.

The Cyrus matriarch has a lot to be proud of this year when it comes to her famous daughters.

Miley has just began her latest album cycle, that includes a new music video and several interviews about her new outlook on life.

Up Next: Miley Cyrus' Reaction To Her 'Hannah Montana' Audition Tape Is Not To Be Missed

Miley's musical siblings are also prepping new work. Trace recently released a new song, and Noah's pop career is starting to take off.

In fact, Trish recently got to see her gifted daughters take the stage together all in celebration of her birthday.

Miley joined Noah on stage to belt out a heartfelt rendition of "Happy Birthday to You" for their mother at a recent concert. The "Wrecking Ball" singer also shared a backstage photo of the trio before the surprise performance.

Happy Bday @tishcyrus Love you mama!!!! @noahcyrus can't wait to watch you perform at Wango Tango tonight! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 13, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

More: Miley Cyrus Reveals How Quitting Drugs Has Changed Her

"Happy Bday @tishcyrus Love you mama!!!!," Miley captioned the post.

Miley and Noah are just two of many celebrities who took to Instagram to celebrate motherhood on Sunday. Madonna, Reese Witherspoon and more uploaded touching photos in honor of the holiday.

[h/t Instagram: @mileycyrus]