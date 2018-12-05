Miley Cyrus Loses Expensive Equipment in Storage Unit Theft

Just a month after her Malibu home was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, Miley Cyrus has been hit with another heavy blow.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, more than $10,000 worth of guitars were stolen from the singer’s storage unit in the San Fernando Valley. It is currently not clear how the thieves, who only took the guitars and have still not been caught, got into the storage unit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is believed that the theft occurred sometime in October, with Cyrus initially having believed that a family member had borrowed the instruments. She reportedly realized they were stolen on Tuesday and filed a police report.

The theft comes less than a month after Cyrus announced that she and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth had lost their home to the Woolsey Fire, which ravaged parts of Southern California and claimed thousands of structures, including multiple homes belonging to celebrities.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” Cyrus announced at the time. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

In a social media post just days later, Hemsworth revealed that their entire home had been taken by the blaze, with the only item discernable among the pile of ash being a large sign reading “Love,” the letters charred from the fire.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

“Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property,” he continued. “I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”

The couple later donated $500,000 to recovery efforts, the donation being made through Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which focuses on homeless youth and other vulnerable populations. A rep for Cyrus said at the time that “their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others.”