Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: Footage of Final Outing Together Reveals Distance Ahead of Split

The last known footage showing Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together has surfaced, giving fans their own Zapruder film to go over and find more hints that their relationship was ending. The footage was taken on July 9 in Solvang, California, days after Cyrus performed at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K. Cyrus announced the couple’s split Saturday night.

The video shows Hemsworth walking ahead of Cyrus, who is looking at her phone as the two pass shops. According to The Daily Mail, the video was shared on Instagram.

Neither of the two stars look happy in the clip, but they did pose for a selfie with a fan. In the photo, which surfaced on Twitter, the two are seen smiling with the fan.

The footage is the most recent images of the couple together before their split. They made their final red carpet appearance in May at the Met Gala in New York City.

It’s not clear exactly when the split happened. Some fans theorized it happened at least a few weeks ago, as Cyrus began sharing photos of herself enjoying some summer fun without Hemsworth. She included the hashtag “Hot Girl Summer,” a phrase she used again when she shut down Blake Jenner for joking about the split.

Hemsworth also spent time back in Australia without Cyrus last week to spend time with his brother, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

Cyrus was also in Italy without Hemsworth last week, spending time with Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was seen kissing. Cyrus did not wear her wedding ring in the photo.

An insider told PEOPLE this weekend the split was not surprising to those who know them.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” the source said. “After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work… It’s not surprising at all.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 when they made The Last Song together. They got engaged for the first time in 2012, but broke up the following year. They reunited a couple years later and married in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ representative said Saturday night. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

