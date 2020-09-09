Miley Cyrus Has Twitter Talking After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet Appearance

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stepped out for the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame on Monday night in Los Angeles, continuing their run as very adorable newlyweds while posing for photos.

For the event, Cyrus chose a black velvet custom Saint Laurent gown with cutout detailing, accessorizing with a tangle of gold and diamond bracelets, rings and necklaces. Hemsworth coordinated with his wife in a black suit with a white shirt.

“Custom Yves Saint Laurent for tonight’s Avengers premiere hennnnnnny,” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Story ahead of the premiere, thanking the gown’s designer. “Anthony Vaccarello, thank you.”

Fans were clearly here for Cyrus’ look, with one person tweeting, “You are sooo ready to steal 2019!”

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote another.

Someone else used a very appropriate GIF.

Before the couple arrived, Cyrus shared a video of herself in the car singing along to the remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which features her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. She followed that with a clip of herself and Hemsworth grooving to Leon Bridges’s “Beyond.”

The premiere also saw Cyrus show off her new hairstyle, with the singer now sporting long blonde locks and bangs very reminiscent of the wig she wore in character as Hannah Montana during her time on the Disney Channel show of the same name.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were on hand during the evening to support Hemsworth’s brother Chris Hemsworth, who stars as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The couple previously attended the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 to support Chris, though Monday’s event was their first premiere as a married couple.

Several other members of the Hemsworth family were also in attendance at the premiere including Hemsworth’s brother Luke Hemsworth, his wife, Samantha, and the brothers’ mom, Leonie.

Cyrus and her husband were previously scheduled to attend the premiere of Liam’s film Isn’t It Romantic in February, though Cyrus ended up walking the carpet solo after Liam came down with kidney stones and couldn’t attend.

“So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram at the time. “He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons… but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial …. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

