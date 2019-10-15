Miley Cyrus Gives New Photo Health Update After Hospitalization

Miley Cyrus was hospitalized earlier this month to be treated for tonsillitis and spent part of last week recovering at home. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer shared a new update on her Instagram Story on Oct. 10, revealing that she is still not feeling 100 percent. Cyrus’ illness did not help her budding romance with Cody Simpson, since she could not go to an event with him on Friday.

In Thursday’s now-expired post, Cyrus included a selfie taken while she was in bed.

“Worst part of being an adult… sick days aren’t all Popsicles and warm soup anymore… it actually just means a boring AF day along in bed,” Cyrus wrote, reports The Daily Mail. “On vocal rest, got amazing @ home doctors/nurses in & out, trying to get me [100] for this weekend’s Gorillapalooza with [Ellen DeGeneres] UGH.”

After a trio of fingers-crossed emojis, Cyurs continued, “The surgery yesterday went amazing and I am recovering, finally feeling some relieve… just couldn’t imagine being able to sing in this state… taking my voice from me is torture.” She ended the comment with a crying emoji.

The tonsillitis surgery came at a bad time for Cyrus, since she was scheduled to perform at Gorillapalooza, a concert Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Bruno Mars hosted to help save gorillas.

“Trying to heal a quick as possible to make it to Gorillapalooza w/ [Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Bruno Mars] this weekend!” Cyrus wrote on Oct. 8, along with a photo of herself in the hospital. “Send gooooood vibes my way! Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s— to the curb where it belongs! We got gorillas to save!”

Cyrus also missed a chance to attend an event with Simpson, whom she has been seen on dates with over the past few days. On Oct. 11, Simpson went to the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in Los Angeles without her. The singer told PEOPLE at the event he wrote a song for Cyrus while she recovers.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out. She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself,’” Simpson said. “It’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week.”

As for their relationship, Simpson said they are “very, very happy.”

“She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well,” he continued. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

This past weekend, Cyrus felt well enough to go out with Simpson on multiple occasions. On Saturday, they were spotted having breakfast with Cyurs’ mother, Tish Cyrus. On Sunday they went out for coffee together.

