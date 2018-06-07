Miley Cyrus Exudes Pure Summer Vibes in New Swimsuit Photo

Miley Cyrus is ready for summer!

The singer recently took to social media to give fans a glimpse at her warm-weather activities, posting a photo of herself wearing a leopard-print bathing suit top and a pair of tiny sunglasses as she gazed at the camera.

“COME THRU,” she wrote, adding a sun emoji.

COME THRU 🌞 pic.twitter.com/ntkYgF9CPi — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 25, 2018

While the rest of the country might be just beginning to enjoy the summer weather, Cyrus’ residence in California likely provides her with sunny skies and pool-ready weather nearly all year long.

The snap may see Cyrus taking a break from the studio, as the star is working on music with producer Mark Ronson.

Both Cyrus and Ronson have shared that fact on social media, with Ronson first tweeting, “jesus. miley cyrus can sang.”

jesus. miley cyrus can sang. — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) May 24, 2018

Cyrus responded with series of heart and fire emojis, seemingly indicating love for Ronson and acknowledging the fact that yes, she can “sang.”

The 25-year-old also posted a video of the duo in the studio working on a song, though unfortunately for fans, no audio was shared. In the clip, Cyrus can be seen holding her phone out and singing as Ronson sits next to her with a notepad.

“Green juices and heartbreaking tunes,” Cyrus wrote.

Miley working in studio with Mark Ronson! 💥💣👀 pic.twitter.com/YZ6Wb4AG3k — Miley Cyrus Source (@MileySourceNews) May 24, 2018

While Cyrus may be working on new music, there are still plenty of fans of her old work, including future brother-in-law Chris Hemsworth.

The actor recently shared a video of himself lip-syncing to Cyrus’ hit “Wrecking Ball,” surrounded by kids and a furry friend who tried to get in some playtime with the Avengers: Infinity War star as he lay on the floor towards the end of the clip.

What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth pic.twitter.com/1xuNLd3xdQ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 24, 2018

“What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9,” Hemsworth wrote. “Never work with Kids or Animals.”

Cyrus responded to the hilarious clip, posting three red hearts to express her love for the Hemsworth family. As fans know, Cyrus is engaged to Hemsworth’s younger brother, Liam Hemsworth.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MileyCyrus