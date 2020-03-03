Miley Cyrus Debuts New Naked Lady Tattoo

Miley Cyrus has debuted some brand new ink, revealing on Instagram that she recently got a naked lady tattoo on her upper right arm. In a video clip, Cyrus debuted the artwork, which is an outline of the female form, as inspired by Henri Matisse’s work titled Le Nu aux oranges (“Nude With Oranges”). The new tattoo also seems to have been partially inspired by the late Leonard Cohen’s art and poetry book, Dance Me to the End of Love.

Cyrus quoted Cohen in the post’s caption, writing, “Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I’m gathered safely in. Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love.”

While Cyrus was busy showing off her new ink on Instagram, she took to her Twitter to share a message for her fellow Tennesseans, many of whom were recently impacted by devastating weather in the state’s capital, Nashville.

In a post, she shared a photo of her family, and sent well-wishes to all those affected by tornadoes and destructive winds, as well as encouragement for getting through the hard time.

Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados . My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together! pic.twitter.com/nPbGPbfNqy — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 3, 2020

At this time, it’s been reported that the tornadoes in the middle Tennessee area have claimed up to 22 lives.