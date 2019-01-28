Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Goes off on Female Followers for Reporting Racy Photo of Girlfriend

Trace Cyrus isn't holding back on his female followers after his photo was reported to Instagram and then taken down!

Cyrus posted a photo to his IG account of him holding his hand around his fiance, Lauren Sanders, neck before it was flagged.

After his photo was removed by the social media giant, he proceeded to go on a heated rant that focused solely on his female following.

"F— ALL U JEALOUS GIRLS REPORTING MY PIC OF MY BAE!!!" he wrote.

"If you're not happy with your look then f— do something about it!!!" he continued. "Go to the gym, learn to do your makeup properly, find out about fashions that fit your body type."

Then, he made sure to add that there was nothing wrong with what he posted.

"There's so much that can be done. But don't go hating on my girl because she's hot!! There was nothing wrong with the picture I had posted. So many of you miserable girls out there f—g flagged it so it got taken down!! I believe every woman can be beautiful but JEALOUSLY & lack of confidence in yourselves makes u all look disgusting."

Cyrus then took his thoughts to his IG story.

"I have this crazy power to say the most logical inoffensive statements ever but still manage to piss off an entire group of people. Only because what I said reflects their negative qualities about themselves."

According to Access, commenters responded with just as much heat.

"You can defend your girlfriend without saying disgusting things to other people," one wrote. "At that point you aren't any better."

Another one said, "Don't care one bit about the photo... unfollowing you bc you generalized & stereotyped THE F— out of women."

Someone else offered up some food for thought.

"Maybe it was more domestic violence and you grabbing her," they wrote.

Just before his younger sister, Miley's, wedding to Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus announced his engagement.

"Well... It's official! SHE SAID YES! We're getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders," he wrote.

Sanders took to her own account and posted a clip of her adoring her new rock.

"GUYS IM STILL DYING," she captioned the clip. "I can't believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We've been inseparable since day since day one and now it gets to be that way forever."

"I love you so much @tracecyrus you mean the world to me and I've been waiting on you forever. You're my dream man and AHHHHH I still can't believe it. You're amazing. I can't wait to make babies with you," she posted, then adding, "Tonight !!! Where you at ?! Ahahhaha I LOVE YOU."

This will be Cyrus's second engagement after previously popping the question to Brenda Song.