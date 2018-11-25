Miley Cyrus’ Brother Braison Reveals Engagement

Miley Cyrus’ little brother Braison Cyrus is celebrating a milestone! The musician announced his engagement to visual merchandiser Stella McBride on Instagram the same day that Cyrus rang in her 26th birthday.

“She said yes. My life has been changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you,” Braison wrote in his post alongside a diamond ring emoji. “I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 24-year-old shared a photo of himself and McBride locked in a kiss as her new ring was visible on her left hand.

McBride revealed the same sweet photo on her own social media account.

“Love of my life – nothing has ever made me happier than saying yes to forever with you. You are the sweetest soul and I cannot wait to be your wife,” McBride wrote.

Braison, who has been dating McBride less than a year, proposed with an unusual ring that featured an oval opal, rather than a traditional diamond ring.

Cyrus family matriarch, Tish Cyrus, has already wished the couple well, posting a picture of the newly-engaged couple on her Instagram.

“She said YES,” Tish wrote. “Congratulations @braisonccyrus @stylesofstella #love #shesaidyes #family.”

While Braison and McBride shared in their love, Cyrus and the rest of their large family celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering that included siblings Noah and Trace, father Billy Ray and Cyrus’ longtime love, Liam Hemsworth.

“Thankful for this moment,” Billy Ray wrote in the caption of a photo that shows Cyrus and her family sitting around a table and a birthday cake.

Hemsworth posted his own sweet tribute to Cyrus on social media in honor of her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl,” the 28-year-old actor wrote. “You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”

Cyrus’ birthday comes just after she and Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire, which ravaged the homes of many, including several celebrities that call Malibu home.