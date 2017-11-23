Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Thanksgiving Plans With Fiancé Liam Hemsworth

This Thanksgiving will be an extra special one for Miley Cyrus.

The Voice coach will also be turning 25 on Thursday, so she’s planning on celebrating her birthday and Thanksgiving through the weekend with fiancé Liam Hemsworth and her family in Malibu, according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!! pic.twitter.com/qlmyvhrQKh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

The one Cyrus not spending the weekend with Miley will be Brandi Cyrus, who DJs under the name DJ Confetti.

“I’m at home in Nashville but since my family is all in Los Angeles, I’m taking the opportunity to volunteer in the morning and spending the evening with a group of friends,” she told E! News.

Miley had already started celebrating her birthday as of Wednesday night with a beautiful present from Hemsworth and some festive silver balloons spelling out her name.

My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/9eNPiNUeQ0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

“My man killin’ the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi [Liam Hemsworth],” she captioned a photo of a multicolored stone necklace spelling out what appears to be the Aussie’s adorable nickname.

Always have been & Always will be #ExtraAF ❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕 Happy B-day to me you grumpy fucks! ❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕❤️💕 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 22, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Miley is also dressing to impress this weekend.

“Always have been & Always will be [Extra As F—],” she captioned a photo of her rocking a rhinestone floral skirt and bedazzled “wild child” shirt. “Happy B-day to me you grump f–ks!”

Photo credit: Getty/Todd Williamson