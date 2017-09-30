Miley Cyrus Reunites With Her Best Friend Lesley at Nashville Album Release Party

Miley Cyrus and her best friend Lesley Patterson reunited!

The singer’s new album Younger Now was released on Friday and Spotify hosted a “Welcome Home” party in honor of the big day. Cyrus traveled back to her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, for the album release party that took place at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Patterson attended the party and celebrated with Cyrus.

“My best friend Lesley said ‘Oh she’s just being Miley’ !!!! sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle !” Cyrus wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the two.

My best friend Lesley said “Oh she’s just being Miley” !!!! ❤️💚💜💙💛 sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle ! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

She also took to Twitter to post more snaps and videos.

“I think our face says it all!! Loved seeing my girl kill it tonight and I couldn’t be more proud! #YoungerNow release party,” Patterson wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair.

Cyrus mentions Patterson’s name in her 2007 debut single “See You Again,” which was featured on the second Hannah Montana series soundtrack album. The full lyric goes, “My best friend Lesley said, ‘Oh she’s just being Miley.’”

Patterson currently lives in Nashville and periodically posts throwback photos with Cyrus and birthday messages to the singer.

Cyrus performed songs off her new album and carried a tune with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus as well.

Younger Now was released on Friday and contains her singles “Malibu,” “Younger Now,” “Inspired” and “Week Without You,” which is her latest song to drop and is about relationship struggles.