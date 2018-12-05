Miley Cyrus Bashes Daily Mail for Writing About Her Body Instead of Her Music

Miley Cyrus clapped back at a news organization who chose to write about her backside when covering her latest music video.

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer took to Twitter Monday to criticize The Daily Mail for the headline of the story covering the release of her new music video for her new song, a collaboration with producer Mark Ronson.

“Glad you like my ass but can you see anything else a newspaper with your influence can talk about,” Cyrus wrote, alongside a kissing face emoji and the link to the publication’s story with the headline: “Miley Cyrus flashes behind as she leads police chase in music video.”

Glad you like my ass but can you see anything else a newspaper with your influence can talk about 😘 //t.co/3DIZM8IAk4 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 3, 2018

Cyrus has been busy promoting her new single with Ronson ever since its release on Thursday, Nov. 29. On Tuesday, the singer visited On Air With Ryan Seacrest and opened up about the line in the new song that served as a “premonition” for her and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth losing their home during the recent California wildfires.

“We’ve been working for the past year and a half on the next record,” she said, according to Bilboard. “So I didn’t know the best way to come out of this blackout period but it’s actually really crazy because I wrote this song with Mark in May before we actually lost our Malibu house.”

She added: “One of the lyrics is ‘This burning house / There’s nothing left / It’s smoking and we both know it’… It was like this strange premonition so the timing just worked out.”

Also during her talk with Seacrest, Cyrus opened up about moving on from losing her home, and finding solace in her family.

“My dad has always told me, ‘Life is a series of adjustments.’ And sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go,” she said in the interview, PEOPLE reports. “So I’m starting to really understand what that means now. I think experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster, it’s a really deep character challenge, I think, to see the way you react to loss.”

Cyrus revealed that she is choosing to move forward from the tragedy with a positive attitude.

“For me, I had a choice of post-traumatic stress or post-traumatic growth,” she said. “I think I always, you feel like you don’t have control, especially when something happens that’s a natural disaster because there is no beating nature; it is really what it is. To be able to go into yourself and to find that growth and say, ‘What am I gonna do about this?’ and being able to be an active member of my community — not as a celebrity figure but just as a neighbor — has just been really a big growing experience.”

As the singer continues to promote the new single, she will be appearing on the Dec. 15 episode of Saturday Night Live as a musical guest alongside Ronson.