Jim Beam Fans Boycott After Mila Kunis Trolls Vice President Pence

Jim Beam is facing some backlash from its customers after spokeswoman Mila Kunis “trolled” Vice President Mike Pence.

She told Conan O’Brien while she appeared on his late-night show on Nov. 2 that she makes regular donations to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name as a way to protest his political views concerning abortion.

“Every month to his office he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name,’ ” the Bad Moms Christmas actress said.

“I don’t look at it as a prank. I strongly disagree and this is my little way of showing it,” the 34-year-old said.

While anonymous donations to Planned Parenthood are made in Pence’s name, Jim Beam customers have called the whiskey brand out on Kunis’ actions and have decided to boycott the liquor.

I was a big fan of @JimBeam, until I found out their spox #MilaKunis has been trolling @VP Pence like a petty juvenile delinquent. #BoycottBeam until U come to UR senses. — Dual CPU Processor (@maradacy) November 7, 2017

I will not buy @JimBeam until they get rid of Mila Kunis. I find abortion reprehensible and,whether u agree or not, it should not be taken lightly. She needs to go #BoycottBeam — Jimo jones (@astrozombie_138) November 8, 2017

@JimBeam I own six retail liquor stores in Missouri & we’ve pulled your products off our shelves. You can thank Mila Kunis #BoycottBeam — Justin Emery (@JustinEmery777) November 8, 2017

When will companies learn to avoid politics like the plague. Good way to slash revenue by 50% in a blink. Count me in. #BoycottBeam pic.twitter.com/ic0TmH59gH — Skip the Small Stuff (@skipsmallstuff) November 7, 2017

Others heard of the #BoycottBeam movement and wrote on Twitter that they’d start buying and drinking the whiskey out of spite.

It may be time to start drinking Beam! Great job Mila! That’s what a real spokesperson should be! #BoycottBeam — Daniel Valint (@DanValint) November 7, 2017

@JimBeam … Don’t worry- I’ve never consumed you regularly, but I think you’ll be my new go-to, just to negate #BoycottBeam 😊 #DumpTrump — Walt Tramontana (@WaltTramontana) November 7, 2017

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher, who are parents of daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 11 months, both endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Kunis noted that she wanted Wyatt to grow up looking up to a female president.

“I would love her to have a woman [in the White House],” she said.”To think, ‘If there’s a woman president, what is there that I can’t do?’ “

