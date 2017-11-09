Celebrity

Jim Beam Fans Boycott After Mila Kunis Trolls Vice President Pence

Jim Beam is facing some backlash from its customers after spokeswoman Mila Kunis “trolled” Vice President Mike Pence.

She told Conan O’Brien while she appeared on his late-night show on Nov. 2 that she makes regular donations to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name as a way to protest his political views concerning abortion.

“Every month to his office he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name,’ ” the Bad Moms Christmas actress said.

“I don’t look at it as a prank. I strongly disagree and this is my little way of showing it,” the 34-year-old said.

While anonymous donations to Planned Parenthood are made in Pence’s name, Jim Beam customers have called the whiskey brand out on Kunis’ actions and have decided to boycott the liquor.

Others heard of the #BoycottBeam movement and wrote on Twitter that they’d start buying and drinking the whiskey out of spite.

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher, who are parents of daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 11 months, both endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. In a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, Kunis noted that she wanted Wyatt to grow up looking up to a female president.

“I would love her to have a woman [in the White House],” she said.”To think, ‘If there’s a woman president, what is there that I can’t do?’ “

