Migos Member Offset Arrested in Atlanta for Reported Gun Possession

Rapper Offset has reportedly been arrested on gun charges amounting to felonies just outside his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — makes up one third of the group Migos, a juggernaut in the world of rap music these days. Their influence may be second only to that of Offset’s new wife, Cardi B. According to a report by CBS News, his prolific career could be on hiatus for a while after Friday’s arrest.

Clayton County Police pulled over Offset and his bodyguard on Friday. The officer on the scene claimed that the vehicle had failed to stay in its lane. However, as they approached the car, they caught the smell of marijuana, prompting them to search it on the spot.

Offset was behind the wheel of the Porsche 911. The 26-year-old was already on probation for a 2015 arrest involving drugs and weapons. This time, police told local reporters that they found three guns, and less than an ounce of marijuana.

The arrest hit Offset with two new charges: possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime. The marijuana also represents a misdemeanor charge, as does the illegal lane change.

Offset, who was released on bail, tweeted “H E H O M E” on Saturday.

H E H O M E — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 21, 2018



The rapper has hired attorney Drew Findling to represent him in the case, according to a report by TMZ. Findling told the outlet that Offset had been specifically targeted by police, not for a specific crime but because he is a young, successful black man.

According to Findling, the lane change was just barely enough of an excuse for police to pull Offset over. Once that was done, he says that they were eager to arrest him however they could. He claims that Offset himself had no firearms at the time, but instead those belonging to his bodyguard legally were attributed to the rapper so that he could be taken into custody.

“It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry,” he said.

In the past, Findling has represented Gucci Mane and Katt Williams, among others. As far as he is concerned, rappers are stereotyped by police.

“Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity… and that is a sad statement.”