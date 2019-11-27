Middle and High Schoolers Boo Melania Trump at Opioid-Awareness Event in Baltimore

Melania Trump was booed by students on Tuesday when she visited Baltimore for a youth opioid awareness event, giving a short speech before leaving the stage to even more boos.

The First Lady was at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), which was hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 360 Campaign and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, as part of her Be Best initiative, which focuses on issues affecting children.

After arriving on stage to a chorus of boos from the middle and high school students, Trump spoke for about five minutes, during which her speech was peppered with noise from the crowd. When she concluded and left the stage, she was bood again.

CNN’s Kate Bennett tweeted that it was her first time hearing the First Lady booed at a solo event. Bennett added that Trump did receive “some cheers” but the majority of audience reaction was negative.

In a statement to CNN, Trump said, “We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse.”

The event was being held to raise awareness about the opioid crisis in America, and Trump thanked the students in the crowd for attending and the “bravery” they showed in sharing that they have been effected by the opioid crisis.

“Promoting education and awareness on these issues will always be one of my top priorities,” she said. “I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you. I encourage you, if you are struggling with addiction right now, reach out for support — whether it’s a teacher, parent, friend, grandparent, coach or pastor, talk to an adult in your life that you trust. It is never too late to ask for help.”

“I know each one of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it is college, joining the military, or playing a sport, your future will be determined by the choices you make,” she added, via TIME. “Using drugs will only slow you down and prevent you from achieving those goals. I encourage you to use the resources available in your community so that nothing can stand in your way.”

“If we continue to work hand-in-hand, I know we will be able to achieve amazing things.”

Trump’s husband, Donald Trump, previously criticized the city of Baltimore, tweeting in July that it was a “rat and rodent infested mess” and a place “no human being would want to live.” POTUS was specifically referring to a portion of the city included in the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district.

