Lindsay Lohan's Stepmom Arrested, Faces Third DWI Charge

Lindsay Lohan's stepmother, Kate Major, is facing serious legal trouble. TMZ reported that Major, who is married to Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, has been arrested and charged with her third DWI. She was reportedly arrested in November in Shenandoah, TX.

While in Texas, Major was reportedly spotted behind the wheel of her parked car. She drew suspicion as it was 2 a.m. local time and she was in the parking lot of a shopping center where all of the stores were closed. When officers investigated the situation, they saw Major behind the wheel of her car sitting alone. Authorities reportedly detected that Major spelled like booze. As for what she was doing in the parking lot, she told officers that she was driving around to find a friend who she got into an argument with earlier in the night.

(Photo: Bill McCay)

Major was then asked to undergo a field sobriety test, which she failed. She was subsequently arrested for felony DWI. Because of the fact that she had two prior DWI convictions, she was charged with a felony DWI this time around. Major was first arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2014 in Florida. At the time, she and her now-estranged husband, Michael, got into an argument at their home. Michael claimed that Major hit him in the face multiple times during the argument. He then called 911 and, when the cops were arriving, Major was leaving in her car. Shortly after departing the residence in her vehicle, she crashed into bushes near the house. Major was promptly arrested and charged with allegedly driving under the influence.

Her second arrest occurred in New York in 2020. In this instance, authorities received a complaint of reckless driving in the Hamptons. They investigated the situation and interviewed Major, subsequently suspecting that she had been drinking. A day after this incident, Michael found himself in legal trouble of his own. He was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and harassment for allegedly attacking his wife. Michael denied the allegations. He also claimed that Major lied about the incident after he was the one to call the police because he suspected that she was drinking and driving. Even though Michael and Major have had a turbulent relationship for years, they are still technically married. They wed in October 2014. The pair share two sons — Landon and Logan.