Michael Jackson's Son Prince Treats 25 Kids to Christmas Shopping Spree at Mattel Headquarters

Michael Jackson's son, Prince, is gifting 25 children with a shopping spree to not only buy gifts for themselves, but their family as well. The music legend's son took the kids and their families to Mattel headquarters in El Segundo, Los Angeles where they were able to pick out any toy they wanted. He did this along with his Heal Foundation and the LA Police Baseball Foundation, and each child got $150 to spend however they wanted and in return, saw several smiling faces with attitudes of gratitude.

It gets better though. While the nine families were given somewhat of a limit, if whatever was rung up totaled out to $150, Mattel activated their 50 percent off, which allowed each kid to get more toys and gifts according to the video that Prince shared on Instagram. This allowed each family to spend an additional $75, totalling to $225 in all. Prince made sure that everyone practiced with caution in guidelines to the COVID-19 rules, so several were socially distanced and everyone wore a mask. While he donated the money, Prince also wanted to be hands-on in the process. So he walked around the store with the kids and interacted with everyone as they picked out what they wanted. He also posed for photos after each kid chose their perfect items.

"Every year, since we were a student organization @heallosangelesfdn has put on a holiday event," he started in his lengthy caption. "We feel that it's an opportunity to end a year on a positive note, to spend time with your loved ones and your family and to celebrate coming together and community. With this year being as hectic and chaotic as it was we felt that a holiday event was needed more than ever to share some love and joy with the youth of Los Angeles."

He continued, "Yesterday with the @lapd_baseball and @mattel we brought 25 kids from 9 families to go on a holiday shopping spree. Each kid had $120 budget plus a 50% discount from Mattel AND on top of that they got a FREE toy of their choosing and a goodie bag. I tell you I can't say enough great things about this event yesterday, but I will try." He then encouraged his fans to join live on his Instagram account where he would explain in detail what it was like. Giving back isn't an unfamiliar thing for Prince. Earlier this year, Prince took his foundation and handed out meals to people in need in the Los Angeles area, and even offered quick grab-and-go meals too.