Michael Buble Fights Back Tears as He Recalls Son’s Cancer Battle

Michael Bublé opened up about his son’s cancer battle in a rare candid interview with Australia’s Today show on Thursday, Oct. 4, revealing that he and wife Luisana Lopilato “were just surviving” at times.

The couple announced in 2016 that their oldest child, 5-year-old son Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer. Noah is now doing well, but Bublé revealed on the show that during those difficult times, “There were a million times that my wife and I were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe,” he said.

“I much rather it would have been me,” Bublé added of his son’s diagnosis, getting emotional as he spoke. “Many times I wish that it had been.”

“It sucks and it still sucks,” he added. “What we went through is the worst possible thing you can go through as a parent and maybe as a human being.”

Bublé revealed that when he and his wife were at their lowest, support from friends, family and fans enabled them to keep going.

“More times than people could understand, some days when we wished we didn’t wake up, when we did, we felt the love of those people,” he shared. “We knew they were praying for us, we knew that there was goodness out there. It gave us faith in humanity.”

That experience has completely changed Bublé’s outlook on his career, and while he’s releasing his tenth studio album, Love (styled as a heart emoji), on Nov. 16, he told Today that he’s no longer concerned about how well his work performs.

“I remember when we got the diagnosis, I was sitting in a hospital room and I remember how clear things came to me,” the singer recalled.

“Part of that clarity was that I never wanted ego or the narcissistic part of this business,” he said. “I couldn’t stomach it anymore. I knew that life was too short and that I couldn’t possibly digest any more of it.”

The Canadian star has since quit social media and decided that he would “never” read an interview or article about himself again.

“I think that ignorance has become the greatest bliss for me. I want to be a good dad who happens to love making music,” he explained. “That perspective has changed my life in the biggest way.”

Bublé also opened up about his family’s difficult few years during a recent Facebook Live post in which he thanked fans for their support during his son’s battle.

“This is also an opportunity to say thank you,” he said. “On behalf of my family and I, there’s no way that you can know how much it meant to us — how much your prayers, how much your thoughts, how many times you got us through. For me, this is kind of a really small way of being able to thank you, to tell you how much I love you.”

Along with Noah, Bublé and Lopilato are parents to 2-year-old son Elias and 2-month-old daughter Vida.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @michaelbuble