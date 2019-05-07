Met Gala: Katy Perry Just Arrived as a Chandelier, and No One Was Ready

Katy Perry might have just given Lady Gaga a run for her money at the 2019 Met Gala. The American Idol star showed up to the event decked out as a chandelier, turning heads as she walked down the red carpet for the event.

Katy Perry is literally the highlight of the show #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cObCdXBd7L — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 6, 2019

It seems like something ripped out of Beauty and the Beast, technically making this her second Disney-related outfit in recent weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the outfit does look uncomfortable, you have to admit that the pop star is grabbing attention and upping the bar for the competition to bring their A-game to the gala.

Perry teased her look on social media, setting up her appearance and teasing with a little “table setting.”

Once she hit the red carpet, those in attendance were able to feast on the look in all of its glory. As it turns out, it is not an easy outfit to get around in. Videos from the red carpet show Perry being helped along by several handlers as she makes her way into the event.

Omg. @katyperry transformed into a chandelier for the #MetGala and literally lit up the carpet. pic.twitter.com/uYRiIETSsr — MTV (@MTV) May 6, 2019

She is also a functioning chandelier the whole time, which only adds to the visual, and she was singing one of Sia’s hits the entire time.

There were some puzzled fans at home who wondered how the American Idol judge was handling her getup as she moved down the carpet.

KATY PERRY SINGING SIA’s “CHANDELIER” IS SOMETHING YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU NEEDED. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/saO6vMsjyE — 🅹 (@kxtysboy_) May 6, 2019

“I’m mostly concerned for [Katy Perry]’s poor back… that looks f– heavy,” Lily Marston wrote on Twitter after seeing the getup.

“EVERYONE THANK KATY PERRY FOR LIGHTNING THIS EVENT,” another user added to the commentary, sharing a photo showing the true power of Perry’s getup.

Perry is definitely the most creative we’ve seen from the showcase at this point. While Lady Gaga did arrive in 4 different outfits, she didn’t go too far outside the box of actual fashion. And while Harry Styles is showing off a lot of his body for the event, he is still wearing clothes.

Katy Perry currently looks like she needs to return home before midnight or else she’ll actually turn back into a chandelier. Also, she needs to hire a better witch next time.