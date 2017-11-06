Melissa Meeks Says She Miscarried After She Found out Ex Jeremy Cheated on Her

Melissa Meeks, the estranged wife of “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks, is speaking out about suffering a miscarriage after learning that her former spouse was having an affair.

When the photos surfaced of Jeremy and TopShop heiress Chloe Green kissing while on vacation in Turkey, Meeks says that she was in the early stages of pregnancy. Meeks realized that her marriage with the convict-turned-model was coming to an end.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Exclusive: Melissa Meeks Files for Custody, Child Support From ‘Hot Felon’ Ex-Husband

“Not only was I grieving the loss of my life and my husband, I also had to grieve the loss of a child at the same time,” she told Radar.

After suffering from heavy bleeding, Meeks was told by her doctor that she had lost the baby.

“I was under so much stress and so many emotions,” she said.

Meeks and Jeremy were married for eight years before he left her this past summer. Most recently, she filed for custody and child support from Jeremy.

More: Melissa Meeks Breaks Down in First TV Interview Since ‘Hot Felon’ Husband Left Her

Jeremy skyrocketed to fame after being arrested for possession of a firearm and grand theft. His mug shot was posted on Facebook and the image went viral on social media. He was thus branded the “hot felon,” and landed a modeling contract.