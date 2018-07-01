Melissa Meeks Throws Divorce Party After Finalizing Split From Jeremy Meeks

Melissa Meeks celebrated her divorce from “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks with an epic party at a Las Vegas gentleman’s club Saturday night that even included a handcuff-shaped cake.

Meeks and her friends partied at Crazy Horse III, where they were served a cake that read “Ex Con 2 Ex Wife.” They also sat at a table under a banner that read “Free at Last.”

“I’m celebrating a new chapter in my life right now,” Meeks told Us Weekly at the party.

The 37-year-old Meeks’ divorce from Jeremy was finalized early last month, after eight years of marriage. The couple share custody of their 8-year-old son, Jeremy Jr. Meeks said her former husband will have “an approximately 30 percent timeshare.”

“Me and his father are on good terms now and we’ll be co-parenting for the best for my son and that’s what’s important,” Meeks told Us Weekly.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the party, Meeks said she is single and “ready to mingle… 100 percent.”

“I feel like I’m rediscovering myself,” she added. As for her relationship with Jeremy? “We’re on good terms for the sake of my son, and that’s really all that’s important,” she said.

However, she did not have a new message for Jeremy, who is now dating TopShop heiress Chloe Green.

Jeremy filed for divorce in October 2017, three months after photos of him kissing Green surfaced. Meeks felt scorned, especially since she stayed by Jeremy even when he was in prison.

“That part of my life is a closed chapter, and now I’m ready to basically write the new chapter in my life right now. There were definitely parts of that past chapter that were amazing and definitely parts that were not so amazing, but the future is to be told,” Meeks told PEOPLE.

Meeks signalled she was ready for a new chapter in her life after the divorce was complete by dyeing her hair red and sharing racy photos on Instagram. She amped it up even more by announcing her “divorce party” back on June 12.

Jeremy, 34, became a viral sensation in 2014, when Stockton, California police shared his mugshot on Facebook after he was arrested for possession of a firearm and grand theft. After he was released from prison in 2016, he started a modeling career.

On May 29, he and Green welcomed their first child together, Jayden Meeks-Green. Green reportedly gave birth at sea on her yacht.

In a rare interview in May, Jeremy told FV Magazine he believes Green is the love of his life and is hoping to use his fame to give back to those less fortunate.

Photo Credit: Mindy Small / FilmMagic / Getty