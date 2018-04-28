Melania Trump Not Allowed Outside, According to French First Lady

French President and First Lady, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron visited the White House this week for an official state visit, and the First Lady returned to her home country with some surprising bits of information about Melania Trump.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde (translated into English via The Guardian), Macron claimed Trump’s restrictions by the White House security team are incredibly strict.

“She cannot do anything. She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside,” Macron said.

She went on to describe Trump as “kind, charming, intelligent and very open,” then gave insight as to why Trump is rarely seen smiling when spotted out in public.

“Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality, but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do,” she explained.

Trump celebrated her 46th birthday on Thursday, which was mentioned by President Donald Trump during his call-in interview with Fox & Friends on Thursday morning.

“Maybe I didn’t get her so much,” the president said. “I tell you what, she has done — I got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers and she did a fantastic job with France,” he said, referring to the state dinner the first lady hosted Tuesday night.

Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce from Donald Trump in March, reportedly spoke with Trump about the faults the men in the Trump family share.

“Melania told her, ‘The Trump men are one and the same — vain and ­power-hungry,’” a source told Us Weekly.

They added that Melania told the 40-year-old divorcee “she could do nothing to change that and offering her husband an ultimatum would be a huge mistake because he would choose his thirst for power like his dad.”

Trump went viral multiple times during the Macron’s state visit, first when she was spotted wearing an all-white outfit complete with a large white sun hat which began trending on Twitter as #MelaniaHat.

Another viral moment happened when the First Family was in front of the cameras and Donald’s hand could be seen trying and failing to grab Trump’s. Viewers speculated that her actions might be a direct result of the multiple infidelity accusations against the President, two of which include time periods when Trump was pregnant with their son Barron.