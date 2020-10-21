Mel Brooks Endorses Joe Biden in New Video: 'Trump's Not Doing a Damn Thing' About COVID

✖

Legendary comedian Mel Brooks has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president in new video shared to Twitter by his son, Max. In the clip, Brooks blasts President Donald Trump for "not doing a damn thing about" COVID-19. He also points out how his son and grandson can't be with him "because of this coronavirus."

"So many people have died and when you're dead you can't do much so I'm voting for Joe Biden," he said. "Why am I voting for Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science. Joe will keep us going. So take a tip from me. Vote for Joe. Ok that's all I'm going to say." Brooks then tells his family they can leave because he has to go "fill out my ballot."

Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been widely criticized, and many experts believe that the worst is not yet behind us. One such expert is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. He is the foremost expert on the subject and was previously tapped to be a member of the Trump administration's White House Coronavirus Task Force. As of late though, his most vocal positions have been at odds with much of what the administration has been telling the public, in regards t the virus.

During a recent 60 Minutes interview, Fauci spoke candidly about where the U.S. — as well as the rest of the world — stand right now. "When you have a million deaths and over 30 million infections globally, you can not say that we're on the road to essentially getting out of this. So quite frankly, I don't know where we are," he stated. "It's impossible to say."

When asked if he was surprised that Trump himself was diagnosed with COVID-19 — of which he had to be hospitalized for — Fauci responded by saying that he "absolutely" was not surprised. "I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask. When I saw that on TV, I said, 'Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that's gotta be a problem.' And then, sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event."